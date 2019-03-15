Police appeal over vehicle involved in North Cotes theft

Police are requesting urgent vehicle observations for a silver Honda Accord, which is suspected to have been involved in the theft of a quad bike in North Cotes last night (Thursday).

This vehicle, with registration number LM02 JAO, was spotted by police this afternoon but failed to stop and then returned into Humberside.

If you see this vehicle, call Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 242 of 15/03/2019.

Also in the last 24 hours, a number of reports have been made of suspicious males going door to door trying to sell household items.

Reports have come from Holton le Clay, North Thoresby, Tetney, Grainthorpe, and North Somercotes.

If you are approached, or see anything that looks out of place, report such activity by calling 101.