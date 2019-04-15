Police appealing for help to identify suspicious male seen in Marshchapel

Lincolnshire Police have issued an appeal after a suspicious male was spotted cycling in the Marshchapel area on Friday afternoon (April 12).

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Police are requesting assistance from the public if they were witness to or have CCTV or dash cam footage in the Marshchapel area.

“We are looking to identify a suspicious male that was seen cycling around the village on Friday, April 12 - between approximately 1pm and 4pm.

“He is described as a white male wearing a grey hoodie (with the hood up), grey jogging bottoms and a black winter hat with a black backpack.

“He was riding a black bike with the handle bars upturned at the ends.”

• If you saw this man or if you have any information, call 101 quoting incident number 254 of April 12.

Alternatively you can email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk quoting incident 254 of April 12 in the subject line of your message.

You can also report any information anonymously by calling Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit https://crimestoppers-uk.org