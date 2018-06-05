Police attend ‘major incident’ at Horncastle home

Police have cordoned off a house in Louth Road, Horncastle, after what neighbours have described as a ‘major incident’ yesterday evening (Monday).

Residents have spoken of their shock after several emergency service vehicles rushed to the scene at around 5.30pm.

Louth Road, Horncastle

There are conflicting reports regarding the nature of the incident, but unconfirmed reports suggest that two women were airlifted to hospital.

A police cordon remains in place at the property this morning (Tuesday).

Lincolnshire Police have not provided any details about the incident at this stage.

More on this story as we have it.