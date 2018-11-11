Police condemn Louth poppy tin theft

Lincolnshire Police have condemned the theft of a Poppy Appeal collection tin at Louth Post Office - and anyone with information is asked to come forward.

Following the theft on Wednesday, a Lincolnshire Police spokesman said: “Local communities have given their money in good faith, to a cause that is close to their hearts.

“Stealing these generous donations is a brazen and wretched thing to do.

“Anyone with information is urged to call on 101 and help bring the perpetrators to justice.”

As reported previously, an appeal is now underway to replenish the stolen funds - visit the Post Office in Northgate if you wish to donate.