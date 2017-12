Lincolnshire Police are continuing to appeal for information following a report of rape in Louth.

The incident took place in the Upgate/Mercer Row area on December 13 between 7pm and 8pm.

The offender is believed to be a man in his 30s who was tall, had short light-coloured hair, and stubble on his face.

He was wearing a tracksuit top which had coloured triangles on the sleeves with white borders.

• Call the police on 101 if you have any information.