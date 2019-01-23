Police hunt teenager after Louth knife attack

Police are investigating an assault caused by a knife on Keddington Road, Louth.

A statement from Lincolnshire Police said: “A 51-year-old man has received a minor injury to his head which has been described as non-life threatening.

“He received medical treatment at the scene and did not attend hospital.

“We are appealing for information on the whereabouts of Charlie Wild, 17, from Grimsby, who is wanted in connection with this assault.”

Anyone with any information should contact the police in one of the following ways:

• By clicking on the email link force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, and quoting incident number 134 of 23/01/19 in the subject box.

• Via the non-emergency number, 101.

• Through the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.