Police investigate affray at village hall

Police are investigating an incident of affray that occurred at a party at the village hall in Swaby, near Alford, at the weekend.

The incident took place on December 30, and police are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The investigating officer, DC Gemma Skipworth, would particularly like to hear from anyone who was assaulted but has not made a formal complaint, or anyone who has mobile phone footage of the incident.

If you have any information contact DC Skipworth on 101, quoting incident number 412 of December 30.