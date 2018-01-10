Police investigate after woman assaulted in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are investigating a report of a woman being assaulted in Monks Dyke Road, Louth, at the weekend.

The victim was walking home at around 1.45am on Saturday (January 6) when she was pushed to the ground by someone.

She is not sure if the attacker was a man or a woman, but they ran away towards Church Street.

The attack happened near the junction with Priory Road and the victim was wearing a green Superdry jacket.

Anyone who witnessed the incident should call 101, or if you wish to report anonymously, do so by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555111.