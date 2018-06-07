Police investigate cash theft in Queen Street, Louth

Police are appealing to identify these two men who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation into a theft of cash in Louth.

On Tuesday May 29, at around 6pm, two men described as Asian, between the ages of 20-30, slim, with dark hair and both wearing dark jackets and jeans, went into a boutique store in Queen Street, Louth.

While they were there, they requested to change some money and became aggressive, taking £100 while the staff member was distracted.

If you witnessed anything, or know who the men in the CCTV image are, contact police:

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to include the incident number (367 of May 29) in the subject box.

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 367 of May 29.

• Anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org