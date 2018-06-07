Police investigate cash theft in Queen Street, Louth

Do you recognise these men? Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.
Do you recognise these men? Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101.

Police are appealing to identify these two men who they believe may be able to assist with their investigation into a theft of cash in Louth.

On Tuesday May 29, at around 6pm, two men described as Asian, between the ages of 20-30, slim, with dark hair and both wearing dark jackets and jeans, went into a boutique store in Queen Street, Louth.

While they were there, they requested to change some money and became aggressive, taking £100 while the staff member was distracted.

If you witnessed anything, or know who the men in the CCTV image are, contact police:

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to include the incident number (367 of May 29) in the subject box.

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident 367 of May 29.

• Anonymously through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org