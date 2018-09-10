Police investigate dog bite and verbal abuse

Lincolnshire Police are appealing to identify two men, as it is believed they could help with their investigation following allegations of a dog bite and verbal abuse.

Last Monday (September 3), in the North Promenade, Quebec Road, Mablethorpe, it was alleged that a dog bit a child as they were walking past, causing minor injuries.

Do you recognise this person?

When the owner of the dog was asked about this, a second man allegedly was verbally abusive, before both men left the scene.

Police are appealing for anyone who knows the men in the picture to get in touch as we believe they can help us.

If you know who they are, get in touch with the police using one of the following methods:

• By calling 101, quoting the reference number 215 of September 3.

• By e-mailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, including the reference number 215 of September 3 in the subject box.

• By contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.