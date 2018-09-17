Police investigate house burglary in Manby

Lincolnshire Police are appealing for information after a burglary in Manby, which could have happened any time over the last two weeks.

The victims had been away since the August 30, and returned to their home in Provost Road yesterday to discover they had been burgled.

Due to the disruption and mess caused by the offender or offenders it has not been immediately clear what has been taken, but it is believed that some jewellery, watches, and a laptop have been taken.

Police are urging anyone who saw or heard anything suspicious in the area to get in touch with incident number 416 of September 16.