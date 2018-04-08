Police investigate ‘incident’ in Eastgate

A section of Eastgate, Louth, was cordoned off by police this morning after an ‘incident’ took place there late last night (Saturday).

A section of the street, near Louth Town Hall and Samuel’s nightclub, was cordoned off and said to be ‘alive with police’ this morning (Sunday).

Eyewitness reports suggested that two people had been stabbed - although this has not been confirmed at this stage.

At 1pm today, Lincolnshire Police said that a news release will be published in due course.

A spokesman did not deny that an incident had taken place, but refused to provide any further details at this stage.

