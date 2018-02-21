Police investigate North Thoresby burglaries

Two burglaries in the North Thoresby area have been reported to Lincolnshire Police in the last two days

The police are now appealing for anyone who saw anything suspicious to get in touch and help them with the investigation.

On Monday (February 19), a property on Haiths Lane was targeted between 2.30pm and 7pm.

Yesterday (February 20), the police received a second report in the area, at a property on Mulberry Close.

This second incident would have occurred any time between 5pm on February 19 to and 8.50am on February 20.

DC Nicola Paradowski, of Louth CID, said: “We are asking anyone who saw anything suspicious, including any suspicious persons or vehicles during these times, to come forward and let us know.

“We are also asking local residents to keep an eye on their security measures, and make sure that their properties are always secure. We are keeping an open mind as to whether these incidents are linked, and this will form a part of our investigation.

“If anyone has any concerns, please contact us via the 101 service.”

Contact Lincolnshire Police on 101, quoting incident number 380 of February 19 if you have information on the first incident, or incident 70 of February 20 if you have information on the second incident.

Alternatively, contact Crime stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.