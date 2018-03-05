Police investigate razor blade theft in Louth

Police are appealing for help to identify this man as they believe he can help them to solve a theft investigation.

On Tuesday February 20, a selection of razor blades was taken from the Boots store on Mercer Row, Louth, at 1.05pm.

Police are appealing for any information, and for anyone who knows the identity of the man pictured to get in touch.

Call police on 101 and quote crime reference number 1800 00 82 688 if you have any information, or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.