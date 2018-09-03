Police investigate Saltfleet fly-tipping reports... but all is not what it seems!

This van driver was caught unloading rubbish on to the ground from his vehicle in Saltfleet last week... but all was not what it seemed!

Following reports of what had appeared to be fly-tipping, an East Lindsey District Council spokesman explained: “The police attended the incident and it was found not to be an incident of fly-tipping.

“The occupants of the vehicle had been crabbing and got stuck in the sand. They unloaded the back to try and get free, but were unable to.

He continued: “A recovery vehicle attended and removed said vehicle, which was then re-loaded with the parts out of the back.”

In the photograph above, the van’s tyres can clearly be seen struggling to get away from the sandy ground beneath.

The Louth Leader would like to thank the members of the public who brought this incident to our attention.