Police investigate Sutton on Sea burglary

Police are appealing for information following reports of an attempted burglary at a property in Sutton-on-Sea on January 12.

At approximately 10:30pm, it was reported that a man attempted to gain access to a property on Sandringham Drive.

If you witnessed anything suspicious in the area at that time, contact Lincolnshire Police:

• Call 101 and quote incident 144 of January 14;

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk, including the incident number in the subject line;

• Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111