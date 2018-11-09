Police recover vehicles after ram raid at North Somercotes Co-op

Lincolnshire Police has today (Friday) revealed that officers have recovered a van and a white Volkswagen Golf estate which are believed to have been used in the theft of a cash machine at the brand new Co-op in North Somercotes, which was ram-raided yesterday morning.
The van was found near to Goole, and the Volkswagen Golf was in Gargrave Close, Askern in Doncaster.
Enquiries are still ongoing and we would like to ask the public to check their dash-cam footage if they have been in either of these two areas, or if they were in the area of the Co-op in North Somercotes between 12.50am and 2am yesterday (November 8).
