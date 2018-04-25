Police renew appeal over four burglaries in the Louth rural area

Lincolnshire Police have renewed their appeal following burglaries in South Somercotes, Howdales and Conisholme earlier this week.

As reported yesterday (Tuesday), the four incidents all took place on Monday and Tuesday this week.

A police spokesman said: “We are appealing for anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage in the areas of the four burglaries below to get in touch.

“Two burglaries have been reported to us in the South Somercotes area. These occurred on April 23 and April 24 respectively.

“We also received a report of a burglary in Howdales, Louth, on April 23, and a report of a burglary in Conisholme on the same day.

“We would like to speak to anyone who has seen persons or vehicles who they think were acting suspiciously or looked out of place in the areas on these days to call us.

“We are also appealing for any dash cam footage or CCTV that people may have in the area.”

The spokesman continued: “A man described as white, wearing a baseball cap and using a purple woman’s pushbike was reportedly seen in the area of the burglaries and we are appealing for anyone who may have seen this man to get in touch.

“Numerous items were taken including a wallet and a wooden jewellery box with a floral pattern on the top. If anyone has seen these items, please report it to us. If anyone has seen anything that may help our investigation we are appealing for you to get in touch.

“These offences are being investigated by DC Paradowski from Louth CID and she is asking for the communities help to trace the offender and help recover the property that has been stolen.

“We urge residents to remain vigilant over the next few days and report anything that appears out of sorts, anyone who looks suspicious or is somewhere they shouldn’t be.

“Please ring us on 101 at the time you see anything that you feel isn’t right and we can come and check it out.

“Ring 999 if you believe a crime is being committed at the time.”

There are a number of ways you can report:

• By emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk- please remember to put the reference 72 of April 24 in the subject box.

• Via the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 72 of April 24.

• Anonymously, through the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.