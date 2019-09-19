Police search after Louth man goes missing for over 24 hours

Police are searching for Steven Mackie, aged 56, who has been missing from his home for over 24 hours.

Steven was last seen on Wednesday morning (September 18), and police believe he has his 10 plate black Peugeot 208 car with him.

A police spokesman said: “We are very concerned about Steven and are appealing for any information that will help us find him.

“We are appealing for Steven to get in touch and also anyone who may know where he is or has heard from him.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have seen his black Peugeot car which may be parked in an isolated location or somewhere unexpected. We would like to hear from you if you have any information that could assist the enquiry.”

If you have any information, contact Lincolnshire Police in one of the following ways:

• Email force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk - please remember to put the reference 136 of September 18 in the subject box.

• Call the non-emergency number 101, quoting incident number 136 of September 18.

• Contact the independent charity Missing People. You can call or text 116 000 or email 116000@missingpeople.org.uk

• In an emergency, always call 999.