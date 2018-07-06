Police search for Trusthorpe man after failure to appear in court

Jason Bickford is wanted by Lincolnshire Police.
Jason Bickford is wanted by Lincolnshire Police.

Police are looking for Jason Thomas Bickford (35) from Trusthorpe after he failed to appear for a court hearing.

Bickford is described as being around 6’ tall with a stocky build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Officers are urging anyone who knows Bickford’s whereabouts to make contact by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (including “Jason Bickford” in the subject line) or by calling them on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.