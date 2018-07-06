Police search for Trusthorpe man after failure to appear in court

Police are looking for Jason Thomas Bickford (35) from Trusthorpe after he failed to appear for a court hearing.

Bickford is described as being around 6’ tall with a stocky build, brown hair, and blue eyes.

Officers are urging anyone who knows Bickford’s whereabouts to make contact by emailing force.control@lincs.pnn.police.uk (including “Jason Bickford” in the subject line) or by calling them on 101.

Alternatively, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.