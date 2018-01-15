Police seek two men over meat thefts in Louth

Lincolnshire Police are investigating a theft of meat from the Co-op store in Newmarket, Louth, at the weekend.

On Saturday January 13, at around 11.48am, two men entered the Co-op store and ran out of the door with a basket of meat products.

These men were described as being in their late 40s.

One man was described as being 5ft 6, and wearing a green flat cap, green coat, blue jeans and black trainers.

The other man was described as wearing a blue baseball cap, glasses, a dark raincoat, dark blue jeans, and white trainers.

If you know who the men pictured are, or know anything about the incident, call police on 101 and quote incident number 167 of January 13.