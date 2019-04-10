Police update after incident that closed Eastgate and Cannon Street

Update (1.30pm) - Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that the two roads have now re-opened following the incident earlier today. No further information has been provided regarding the person who fell in the road - more on this story as we have it.

• Original article (12.00pm)

Lincolnshire Police have confirmed that two streets in Louth are currently closed (11.55am) after a person fell in the road.

Eastgate and Cannon Street in Louth are currently closed due to the incident.

A Lincolnshire Police spokesman confirmed: “We were called at 11.24am today (April 10) to Eastgate, Louth, following a report that a person had fallen in the road. An ambulance has attended the scene. Eastgate/Cannon Street is currently closed.”

The incident has been logged by Lincolnshire Police as incident number 158 of April 10.

More on this story as we have it.