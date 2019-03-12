Police warning after Tetney and Marshchapel burglaries

Police are asking village residents for their ‘attention and heightened awareness’ following reports that homes were targeted and burgled in Marshchapel and Tetney over the weekend.

The incidents took place in Church Lane, Marshchapel, and Chapel Garth, Tetney, on Sunday March 10.

Entry was gained by smashing the window of a rear patio door and, once inside, the offenders made untidy searches for cash and jewellery.

Occupants at both addresses were not present at the time of the offences, which are believed to have occurred between 9am and 7pm on Sunday.

PC Richard Precious, Community Beat Manager for Louth Rural and The Wolds, said: “Have you seen anything suspicious?

“Have you any CCTV covering these areas? Do you have any information that you think might be helpful with our ongoing enquiries?

“If you do then please call 101 and quote incident 321 of 10/3/19 (Marshchapel) or incident 140 of 11/3/19 (Tetney).

“Always report suspicious activity. A red drop-side Ford lorry with a partial registration of FX51 **Z has been seen in the area with three males on board, and any sightings of this vehicle should be reported on 101 please.”