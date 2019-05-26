Brexit tops poll for East Midlands in European Elections

Brexit have topped the poll in the European Elections for Lincolnshire and the East Midlands

The results are:

The count for the Europeon Elections takes place today at Tedder Hall in Louth. ANL-190526-093407001

Brexit - 453.321

LD - 203.989

LAB - 164, 682

GRN - 124.630

UKIP - 58.198

CHANGE UK - 41.117

INDEPENDENT NETWORK - 7,641

Brexit candidate for the Lincolnshire and the East Midlands Annunziata Rees-Mogg, who lives near Skegness, spoke to the Standard from the regional count at Kettering. She told us; “This is a monumental moment in British politics.

“Our results give us three MEPs which is a great result for the Brexit Party.

“It’s a brand new Party and we started from absolutely nothing, but the disillusionment with all the big parties has helped us give a voice for what people, including those where I live in Lincolnshire, called for in the first place - a combination of democracy and delivering Brexit.

”We now have to get the Government to wake up, so we can leave Europe on October 31.”

Five seats were allocated and MEPs for Lincolnshire and the East Midlands are:

Brexit - Annunziata Rees-Mogg

BREXIT - Jonathon Bullock

LD - William Newton-Dunn

LAB - Rory Palmer

BREXIT - Matthew Patten

More than half the votes have now been announced.

The count for East Lindsey got underway at Tedder Hall in Louth this evening.

The overall turnout in East Lindsey for the European Elections was 35.17% (38,276 verified votes).

This compares with 31.28% for the local elections.

The result of the count in East Lindsey is:

Change UK – The Independent Group - 938

Conservative and Unionist Party - 4520

Green Party - 2509

Independent Network - 323

Labour Party - 2372

Liberal Democrats - 4208

The Brexit Party - 20454

UK Independence Party (UKIP) UKIP Make Brexit Happen 2543

Simon Louis Rood - Independent 155