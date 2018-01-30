Could you help lonely and isolated veterans in Lincolnshire?

An urgent appeal has been launched for new volunteers to support lonely and isolated veterans in Lincolnshire.

The latest research by SSAFA, the Armed Forces charity, has found that more than two in five (41 per cent) British Armed Forces veterans surveyed, aged 25-45, have felt lonely, isolated, or suicidal since leaving the Armed Forces.

One in five (22%) veterans also stated that they would feel less lonely if they had a stronger support group.

Christine Cribb, Head of Volunteering at SSAFA, said: “Our research has highlighted just how many veterans are feeling lonely and isolated during that pivotal transition to civilian life.

“After all they have given us, we feel it is our duty to make sure that every veteran receives the help and support they need during this time.

“You can help SSAFA reach more veterans in Lincolnshire by joining our network of dedicated volunteers.

“They have sacrificed a great deal for us, so now it’s our turn to support them.”

In a bid to meet this need and ensure no veteran’s call goes unanswered, the SSAFA Lincolnshire Branch is urgently appealing for residents to join its network of dedicated volunteers and provide support for the Armed Forces community.

The transition back to civilian life after leaving the military can be difficult for some veterans.

Their employment, living arrangements, financial stability, and personal lifestyles all change at once as they leave behind their usual support networks and try to acclimatise to their new life.

SSAFA volunteer caseworkers provide support to veterans and their families who are in need.

Support could be in the form of financial assistance, advice and support on personal affairs, and access to special equipment for those with disabilities.

Volunteering for SSAFA is a great way to give something back to your local Armed Forces community and meet new people.

A military background is not necessary, but life experience, motivation and enthusiasm are essential.

In addition to volunteer case workers, the SSAFA Lincolnshire Branch is also looking to recruit a new Branch Treasurer and Branch Secretary to help continue its vital work with veterans and their families in Lincolnshire.

Branch Treasurers are responsible for the management of all the branch funds and accounts.

Experience of accountancy, financial and audit processes are desirable, but a forces background is not essential.

Branch Secretaries are responsible for the day to day running of the branch and provide support to all the other volunteers in the area.

If you are interested in joining the Lincolnshire team as a caseworker, Branch Secretary, or Branch Treasurer, visit www.ssafa.org.uk/newrecruits or call 0800 032 5612.