East Lindsey Business Awards: Nominations for market trader award launched

To mark the start of Love Your Local Market fortnight, this week sees the launch of the final East Lindsey Business Award category.

Nominations for the district’s Favourite Market Trader will open this Friday, May 17.

The award will be decided by public vote and will allow you to choose which market trader at East Lindsey’s chartered markets - Louth, Horncastle, Spilsby, Alford and Mablethorpe - you think is the district’s favourite.

The district’s markets are packed with treats, from fish to flowers, clothes to cakes and even an auction; there really is something for everyone to enjoy.

So why not show your local market and traders some love and enter a nomination when the vote opens.

To make a nomination all you have to do is go to www. e-lindsey.gov.uk/MarketVote and enter the name and market of the trader and say why you think they deserve to win.

The vote will run from May 17 until midnight on June 30, at which point the trader with the most votes will be selected as the winner.

The winning market trader will be announced on July 24 and will be given two free tickets to the East Lindsey Business Awards evening, as well as eight free stall rents at their chosen market.

Nominations for the remaining East Lindsey Business Awards categories are also still open until midnight on Sunday, June 30.

Entering the awards isn’t the only way businesses can get involved.

Businesses can also join in by becoming a sponsor.

There are a number of sponsorship packages available, including Awards Category Sponsors, Programme Sponsor, Drinks Reception Sponsor and more.

Sponsors will receive tickets to attend the awards evening at Woodhall Spa’s Petwood Hotel and will also be involved in all publicity in the lead-up to and on the evening.

If you’re interested in finding about more about sponsoring the wards, head to www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/ELBASponsorship or call 01522 523333.