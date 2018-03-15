East Lindsey District Council given new powers to deal with energy inefficient homes

Landlords of rented property are required to have an Energy Performance Certificate (EPC) in place which details on a scale from A to G the energy efficiency of a dwelling and provides useful information on likely fuel consumption costs.

From April 1, 2018, East Lindsey District Council will have new powers to prohibit the letting of sub-standard properties which achieve only an F or G rating. EPC F and G rated properties waste energy and impose unnecessary costs on tenants and the wider economy. In addition, such properties contribute to avoidable greenhouse gas emissions.

Principal Housing Standards Officer, Austen Ellis, said: “Increasing the energy efficiency of the domestic rental market will help tenants manage their energy costs and improve the condition of their homes. Statistics indicate that up to 2,000 dwellings within the boundaries of East Lindsey may be affected.

“Where a landlord wishes to continue letting a property which is currently sub-standard, they will need to ensure that energy efficiency improvements are made which raise the EPC rating to a minimum of an E rating. In certain circumstances landlords may be able to claim an exemption from the prohibition. Failure to comply with the provisions of the new legislation can result in fines of up to £5,000.”

The implementation of this legislation is to be phased in over two years with a letting restriction applying to new tenancies commencing after April 1, 2018 and all tenancies from April 1, 2020.

Further details of the new enforcement procedure and penalty structure can be viewed on East Lindsey District Council’s website at www.e-lindsey.gov.uk/housingstandards