East Lindsey: Who will be your next district councillor?

Voters across East Lindsey district will head to the polls tomorrow (Thursday May 2) to cast their votes and decide who will be their next district councillors.
The full list of candidates for all wards in the district were released last month, and we have included each candidate and their respective political party (where applicable) in our list.
There are 55 seats up for grabs at East Lindsey District Council, with two seats - Coningsby & Mareham, and Holton le Clay & North Thoresby - both being uncontested wards.
The current make-up of East Lindsey District Council is: Conservative 38, East Lindsey Independent Group 7, Labour 4, UKIP 3, District Independent/Liberal Democrat 2, Ind. Byford 1.
The turnout for the last election, in May 2015, was 63,320 (63.62%).
We will be at the election count on Friday, with results being made available shortly afterwards.
ELDC: LIST OF CANDIDATES:
Alford:
Conservative – Sarah Devereux
Conservative – Graham Marsh
Labour – Jean Shutt
Binbrook:
Conservative – Richard Fry
Labour – David Southall
Burgh le Marsh:
Skegness Urban District Society – Jimmy Brookes
Conservative – Neil Cooper
Chapel St Leonards:
Labour – Fiona Brown
Labour – Tony Cox
Conservative – Paul Hibbert-Greaves
Conservative – Mel Turton-Leivers
Coningsby and Mareham (uncontested):
Conservative – Stan Avison
Conservative – Martin Foster
Conservative – Alex Hall
Croft:
Conservative – Sid Dennis
Labour – April Jagger
Skegness Urban District Society – Tom Noble
Independent – Eric Peacock
Friskney:
Labour – Andy Allen
Independent – Carleen Dickinson
Conservative – Tom Tuplin
Fulstow:
Labour – Jason Garrett
Independent – Edward Mossop
Conservative – Julie Wetton
Grimoldby:
Independent – Terry Knowles
Labour – Sue Partridge
Hagworthingham:
Conservative – Will Grover
Labour – Rae Rigby
Halton Holegate:
Labour – Julia Southall
Independent – Jim Swanson
Conservative – Nigel Welton
Holton le Clay and North Thoresby (uncontested):
Independent – Terry Aldridge
Labour – Phyll Smith
Horncastle
Conservative – Richard Avison
Conservative – Sean Matthews
Conservative – Craig Moore
Independent – Sandra Campbell-Wardman
Labour – Dominic Hinkins
Liberal Democrat – Fiona Martin
Ingoldmells
Conservative – Colin Davie
Labour – Philip Ernest
Skegness Urban District Society – Steve Walmsley
Legbourne
Conservative – Adam Grist
Labour – David Hoyles
Louth North Holme:
Independent – Maurice Bellwood
Labour – David Hall
Conservative – Fran Treanor
Louth Priory and St James:
Independent – Andrew Leonard
Labour – Sarah Parkin
Conservative – Pauline Watson
Louth St Margaret’s:
Conservative – Chris Green
Independent – Alastair Meiklejon
Labour – Dominic Sivell
Louth St Mary’s:
Labour – Ellie Green
Independent – Jill Makinson-Sanders
Louth St Michael’s:
Labour – Jim Drake
Independent – George Horton
Louth Trinity:
Conservative – David Ford
Labour – Ros Jackson
Independent – Julia Simmons
Mablethorpe:
Conservative – Terence Brown
Conservative – Stephanie Carruthers
Labour – Graham Cullen
Labour – Tony Howard
Labour – Claire Newman
Independent – Helena Poskitt
Marsh Chapel and Somercotes:
Independent – Sandra Dykes
Conservative – Daniel McNally
Conservative – Paul Rickett
Labour – Trisha Newman
Roughton:
Conservative – William Gray
Labour – Stuart Jameson
Sibsey and Stickney:
Conservative – Tom Ashton
Conservative – Neil Jones
Labour – Danielle Farrell
Spilsby:
Independent – David Mansion
Labour – Laura Stephenson
Conservative – Rod Williams
Skegness, Scarborough and Seacroft:
Skegness Urban District Society – Billy Brookes
Skegness Urban District Society – Paul Sutton
Skegness Urban District Society – Bob Walker
Conservatives – Dick Edginton
Conservatives – Steve Kirk
Conservative – Colin Wright
Labour – Kevin Evans
Labour – Maggie Gray
Skegness St Clements:
Labour – Mark Anderson
Labour – Phil Gaskell
Conservative – Susan Blackburn
Conservative – Jim Carpenter
Skegness Urban District Society – Richard Cunnington
Skegness Urban District Society – Mark Dannatt
Skegness Winthorpe:
Skegness Urban District Society – Danny Brookes
Skegness Urban District Society – Trevor Burnham
Labour – Ian Dutton
Labour – Judi Gaskell
Conservatives – Ricky Gandecha
Conservatives – Carl Macey
Sutton on Sea:
Conservative – Adrian Benjamin
Conservative – Helen Matthews
Labour – Steve Holland
Tetford and Donington:
Conservative – David Andrews
Labour – Robert Pearce
Lincolnshire Independents – Daniel Simpson
Tetney:
Independent – Chris Frear
Independent – Steve McMillan
Conservative – Stuart Watson
Labour – Ellen Wright
Wainfleet:
Conservative – Wendy Bowkett
Labour – Paula Clarke
Willoughby with Sloothby:
Labour – Graham Burnby-Crouch
Independent – Stephen Eyre
Conservative – Colin Matthews
Withern and Theddlethorpe:
Conservative – Sandra Harrison
Independent – Stephen Kirby
Labour – Hilary Powell
Woodhall Spa:
Labour – John Alexander
Conservative – Thomas Kemp
Conservative – Craig Leyland
Wragby:
Labour – Graham Archer
Conservative – Julie Platt