ELDC confirms dogs ‘are allowed’ in polling stations

East Lindsey District Council has confirmed that well-behaved dogs are allowed in all polling stations across the district today (May 23), following claims that dog-owners were prevented from taking their pooches into a polling station in Yarburgh, near Louth, this morning.

Following the claim this morning, an ELDC spokesman confirmed: “Guide Dogs are allowed in all Polling Stations.

“As a matter of course, well behaved dogs, that are on leads, are also welcome in Polling Stations unless the venue we’re using as a Polling Station has specifically requested otherwise – such as some schools.”

“Following (the Louth Leader’s) enquiry, we have contacted all Polling Station teams to ensure they are clear on the advice.”

Voters across the country are currently heading to the polls to vote in the European Parliament elections today. Polls are open until 10pm.