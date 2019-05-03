ELECTIONS 2019 LIVE: East Lindsey Results

Here are the results as they happen at the East Lindsey District Council elections. Successful candidates are marked in bold below...

Currently the Conservative Party holds power in East Lindsey District Council with 38 seats. Thirty-five district wards are being contestedand there are 116 candidates.

l Alford:

Conservative – Sarah Devereux

Conservative – Graham Marsh

Labour – Jean Shutt

l Binbrook:

Conservative – Richard Fry - 496

Labour – David Southall - 144

l Burgh le Marsh:

* Skegness Urban District Society – Jimmy Brookes - 393

Conservative – Neil Cooper - 251

32% turnout

l Chapel St Leonards:

Labour – Fiona Brown

Labour – Tony Cox

Conservative – Paul Hibbert-Greaves

Conservative – Mel Turton-Leivers

l Coningsby and Mareham (uncontested):

Conservative – Stan Avison

Conservative – Martin Foster

Conservative – Alex Hall

l Croft:

* Conservative – Sid Dennis - 409

Labour – April Jagger - 48

Skegness Urban District Society – Tom Noble - 48

Independent – Eric Peacock - 130

l Friskney:

Labour – Andy Allen -56

* Independent – Carleen Dickinson - 269

Conservative – Tom Tuplin - 178

l Fulstow:

Labour – Jason Garrett

Independent – Edward Mossop

Conservative – Julie Wetton

l Grimoldby:

Independent – Terry Knowles

Labour – Sue Partridge

l Hagworthingham:

Conservative – Will Grover - 457

Labour – Rae Rigby - 118

l Holton le Clay and North Thoresby (uncontested):

Independent – Terry Aldridge

Labour – Phyll Smith

Halton Holgate

* Independent - Jim Swanson - 489

Labour- Julia Southhall - 59

Conservative - Nigel Welton 180

l Horncastle

Conservative – Richard Avison

Conservative – Sean Matthews

Conservative – Craig Moore

Independent – Sandra Campbell-Wardman

Labour – Dominic Hinkins

Liberal Democrat – Fiona Martin

l Ingoldmells

* Conservative – Colin Davie - 244

Labour – Philip Ernest - 84

Skegness Urban District Society – Steve Walmsley - 169

l Legbourne

Conservative – Adam Grist - 560

Labour – David Hoyles - 146

31.39% turnout

l Louth North Holme:

Independent – Maurice Bellwood - 95

Labour – David Hall - 217

Conservative – Fran Treanor - 196

28.17% turnout.

l Louth Priory and St James:

Independent – Andrew Leonard

Labour – Sarah Parkin

Conservative – Pauline Watson

l Louth St Margaret’s:

Conservative – Chris Green - 290

Independent – Alastair Meiklejon - 114

Labour – Dominic Sivell - 166

29.34% turnout.

l Louth St Mary’s:

Labour – Ellie Green - 48

Independent – Jill Makinson-Sanders - 647

37.85% turnout

l Louth St Michael’s:

Labour – Jim Drake - 187

Independent – George Horton - 401

33.52% turnout.

l Louth Trinity:

Conservative – David Ford

Labour – Ros Jackson

Independent – Julia Simmons

l Mablethorpe:

Conservative – Terence Brown

Conservative – Stephanie Carruthers

Labour – Graham Cullen

Labour – Tony Howard

Labour – Claire Newman

Independent – Helena Poskitt

l Marsh Chapel and Somercotes:

Independent – Sandra Dykes

Conservative – Daniel McNally

Conservative – Paul Rickett

Labour – Trisha Newman

l Roughton:

Conservative – William Gray

Labour – Stuart Jameson

l Sibsey and Stickney:

Conservative – Tom Ashton

Conservative – Neil Jones

Labour – Danielle Farrell

l Spilsby:

Independent – David Mansion

Labour – Laura Stephenson

Conservative – Rod Williams

l Skegness, Scarborough and Seacroft:

Skegness Urban District Society – Billy Brookes

Skegness Urban District Society – Paul Sutton

Skegness Urban District Society – Bob Walker

Conservatives – Dick Edginton

Conservatives – Steve Kirk

Conservative – Colin Wright

Labour – Kevin Evans

Labour – Maggie Gray

l Skegness St Clements:

Labour – Mark Anderson

Labour – Phil Gaskell

Conservative – Susan Blackburn

Conservative – Jim Carpenter

Skegness Urban District Society – Richard Cunnington

Skegness Urban District Society – Mark Dannatt

l Skegness Winthorpe:

Skegness Urban District Society – Danny Brookes

Skegness Urban District Society – Trevor Burnham

Labour – Ian Dutton

Labour – Judi Gaskell

Conservatives – Ricky Gandecha

Conservatives – Carl Macey

l Spilsby

* David Mangion - 274

Labour - Laura Stephenson - 69

Conservative - Vincent Williams - 151

l Sutton on Sea:

Conservative – Adrian Benjamin

Conservative – Helen Matthews

Labour – Steve Holland

l Tetford and Donington:

Conservative – David Andrews

Labour – Robert Pearce

Lincolnshire Independents – Daniel Simpson

l Tetney:

Independent – Chris Frear

Independent – Steve McMillan

Conservative – Stuart Watson

Labour – Ellen Wright

l Wainfleet:

Conservative – Wendy Bowkett

Labour – Paula Clarke

l Willoughby with Sloothby:

Labour – Graham Burnby-Crouch

Independent – Stephen Eyre

Conservative – Colin Matthews

l Withern and Theddlethorpe:

Conservative – Sandra Harrison

Independent – Stephen Kirby

Labour – Hilary Powell

l Woodhall Spa:

Labour – John Alexander

Conservative – Thomas Kemp

Conservative – Craig Leyland

l Wragby:

Labour – Graham Archer

Conservative – Julie Platt