Elections: Six new faces added to Louth Town Council

Some new faces will be joining Louth Town Council later this month, following the council elections last week.

Only two of the seven parish wards were contested, with four candidates battling for the three seats in both wards.

Priory Parish Ward: Dawn Blakey, Kevin Norman, Sue Locking.

At the election count for North Holme Parish ward last Friday, mayor-elect Fran Treanor (Cons) and David Hall (Lab) were both returned to serve on the town council.

Long-serving councillor Laura Stephenson (Lab) lost her seat to Maurice Bellwood (n/a), who said he was ‘privileged’ to have been elected to the role and thanked the residents for giving him the opportunity.

In the Priory Parish Ward, Dawn Blakey (n/a) and Sue Locking (Independent) were returned to the council.

Lesley Harrison-Wiseman (n/a) narrowly lost her seat to newcomer Kevin Norman (n/a), who said he would strive to work hard for the residents in his ward and make people feel proud of Louth.

The following councillors were uncontested, and will take their seats this month. New councillors in italics: Hannah Filer (Lab); Andrew Leonard (Ind); Pauline Watson (Cons); Alex Cox (Lab); Sue Crew (Ind); Jason Garrett (Lab); Darren Hobson (Ind); Jill Makinson-Sanders (Ind); Dave Wing (n/a); Eileen Ballard (Ind); George Horton (n/a); Lynne Cooney (Lab); David Ford (Ind); Julia Simmons (Ind).

There is one vacant seat, to be filled by co-option.