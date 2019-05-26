European elections count for East Lindsey set to start

The count in East Lindsey for the European Elections is set to start later today.

Verification is underway at Tedder Hall in Louth, with the result of who has won the seat for Lincolnshire and the East Midlands to be announced late tonight.

Following voting on Thursday, the votes cast in East Lindsey have now been verified, showing in spite of the frustrations surrounding the country’s position in Europe, more people turned out than in the local elections.

The overall turnout for the European Elections was 35.17% (38,276 verified votes).

This compares with 31.28% for the local elections.