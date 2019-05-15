Fran Treanor elected as Mayor of Louth for 2019/20

Councillor Fran Treanor was formally elected as the new Mayor of Louth for 2019/20 at a town council meeting last night (Tuesday).

Coun Treanor thanked his fellow councillors for electing him to the role, and thanked his predecessor Coun George Horton for his service during his mayoral year.

Councillor Fran Treanor (pictured with his wife Jane) will serve as the Mayor of Louth for 2019/20.

Coun Horton said it was ‘real pleasure’ supporting Louth over the last 12 months, and praise the many volunteers he met during his term as ‘unsung heroes’ of the town. On that note, he confirmed that the prolific local volunteer Andy Warne would be his recipient of the Arms for services to the town.

Coun Treanor’s deputy mayor for the next 12 months will be Coun David Wing, who is then expected to step up to the mayoral role for 2020/21.

The Mayor’s Chaplain for the year ahead will be Father John Younger.

• Read more on this story in next week’s Louth Leader.