Jeremy joins Louth Town Council

Louth Town Council has co-opted Jeremy Baskett as the new councillor for St Michael’s Ward, following the vacancy which arose at the local elections in May.

Coun Baskett, who has lived in Louth for over 20 years after moving up from Sussex, told the Leader that his priorities include fighting for healthcare and hospital provision in the local area, and helping to maintain the unique charm of the town and its many independent shops.

Coun Baskett, an independent councillor, also has a keen interest in tackling litter, plastic and dog mess, and keeping local amenities affordable.

Coun Baskett can be contacted on 01507 354412.