Louth: Who will be your next town councillor?

Alongside the district council elections tomorrow (Thursday), local residents will also elect new councillors to Louth Town Council in some wards.

Out of the seven town council wards in Louth - each of which is represented by three councillors - only two wards will be contested.

Louth North Holme Parish Ward has four candidates: Maurice Bellwood (no party listed); David Hall (Lab); Laura Stephenson (Lab); Fran Treanor (Cons).

Louth Priory Parish Ward has four candidates: Lesley Harrison-Wiseman (no party); Dawn Jackman (no party); Sue Locking (Ind); Kevin Norman (no party).

The other five wards are uncontested, meaning the following candidates will become town councillors this month: Hannah Filer (Lab); Andrew Leonard (Ind); Pauline Watson (Cons); Alex Cox (Lab); Sue Crew (Ind); Jason Garrett (Lab); Darren Hobson (Ind); Jill Makinson-Sanders (Ind); Dave Wing (n/a); Eileen Ballard (Ind); George Horton (n/a); Lynne Cooney (Lab); David Ford (Ind); Julia Simmons (Ind).

As reported yesterday, around 90% of parish council seats across Lincolnshire have already been decided, due to insufficient numbers of candidates to contest them.

