Most people in Louth not happy with Brexit negotiations

A new Brexit survey of Louth Leader readers shows of those surveyed 59% said they were not happy with the status of Brexit negotiations at the moment, with just one in six (17%) saying they were happy (the rest weren't sure).

43% of readers believe Britain will be better off economically inside Europe. As well as this 50% said Britain should continue to be part of the single European market.

The figures show a split between those who voted Leave and those who voted Remain in the referendum.

Among Leave voters, 10% think Britain is better off economically in Europe, while a fifth of these voters (21%) think we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

Remain voters are, unsurprisingly, much more likely to think continuing close ties with Europe is a good idea, with 81% saying Britain is better off economically inside Europe and 81% saying we should continue to be part of the Single Market.

Among those who said they voted Leave, 49% are unhappy with the status of negotiations compared to 25% who were happy. More than three-quarters of those who voted Remain (70%) said they were unhappy, compared to 8% who said they were happy.

However, most of those surveyed said they would still stick with how they voted - 87% of Leave voters and 88% of Remain voters. Leave voters were more likely to say they would not vote in the same way now, with one in 12 Leave voters saying they'd act differently (8%) compared to one in 17 Remain voters (6%).

The study, run in partnership with Google Surveys, was completed online by 600 people who visited the Louth Leader website.