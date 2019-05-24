Town Council vacancy available for co-option

Following the local elections on May 2, Louth Town Council still has one vacancy available to be filled by co-option in the St Michael’s Ward.

Louth’s town council and committee meetings are held on Tuesday evenings, generally once a fortnight.

Anyone who wishes to be considered for this vacancy should apply by sending a letter, registering your wish to be a town councillor, confirming how you meet at least one of the qualifying criteria (see below) and confirming your contact details.

Letters of application should be sent to the Town Clerk, Mrs Lynda Phillips, at Louth Town Council, The Sessions House, Eastgate, Louth, by midday on June 25.

Interviews for the position will take place at the council meeting on Tuesday July 2.

Qualifying Criteria:

1. Registered as a local government elector for the parish on the current Electoral Register.

2. Has during the whole of the previous 12 months occupied as tenant or owner of any land or other premises in the parish.

3. His/her principal or only place of work in the previous 12 months has been in the parish.

4. Has resided either in the parish or within three miles thereof during the whole of the previous 12 months.

Email louthtowncouncil.gov.uk or call 01507 355895 for more information or to apply for the role.