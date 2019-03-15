VIDEO: Louth students 'strike' in protest against climate change

Hundreds of students from King Edward VI Grammar School, Louth, gathered in Westgate Fields this afternoon (Friday) to protest against climate change

The one-hour protest was organised by a small group of Year 10/11 students including Shannon Dunlavey, Madeleine McGlone, Isabelle Wilkinson, Silas Hand, Zac Barber, and Max Henderson.

Climate change protest in Louth

Dozens of colourful placards and impressive banners were created by the pupils at school throughout the morning, and held aloft while students chanted in support of urgent action on climate change on a breezy Friday afternoon.

Organisers Shannon and Madeleine said: "A month ago, on February 15, we saw that other schools and places around the UK, in big cities, held youth strike for climate change protests.

"We thought that, since there wasn't anything happening in the Louth area last month, we'd organised something for this time now it's happening again all round the country.

"We wanted it to be bigger, and we wanted to capture people's attention, and that's what inspired us to do it."

Climate change protest in Louth

The strike went ahead with the blessing of head teacher, James Lascelles, who said he was "exceptionally proud" of the manner in which the students had organised themselves ahead of the protest, working with staff to minimise disruption to the wider school and standing up for a matter that they feel is crucial to their future.

Shannon and Madeleine added: "The teachers have been supportive, and Mr Lascelles was on board with it straight away. They've been very helpful.

"We've organised it quite independently, but we wouldn't have been able to do it without the teachers."

"I'm really proud of everyone who has participated today, the students and the staff. It's been really good and the majority of the school turned up."

Climate change protest in Louth

The pair slammed negative comments that some people - described as "middle aged people who love to hate young people" - and said they were fighting for their future.

They concluded: "It's really important that people our age get involved in politics and what's going to affect their lives.

"Everyone here cares about their education, and they'll catch up on any work that they've missed.

"They're not just doing this for the sake of it - they're doing it because they believe in it."

Climate change protest in Louth

Climate change protest in Louth