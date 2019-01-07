Winning names for Lincolnshire council gritters revealed

The chosen names for four of the county’s newest gritters have been revealed.

Almost 300 entries were received for the county council’s gritter naming competition staged at the end of November when residents were asked to help come up with names for its four biggest gritters, looking for creative and witty suggestions with a Lincolnshire theme.

The authority has now whittled them down to the best four. The winners are:

The Spread Arrows

Sir Ice-acc Newton

The Jolly Gritterman

Mar-grit Thatcher

Coun Clio Perraton- Williams, Executive Support Councillor for Highways, said: “We’ve had some great suggestions and it was really difficult to pick just four.

“However, the winning entries were particularly creative and original and all had a distinct Lincolnshire connection.

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part – I think that we’ve been able to come up with four fantastic names for our gritters!”

For more on the council’s gritting operations, visit www.lincolnshire.gov.uk/winterready