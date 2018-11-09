Poppy Appeal cash stolen from Louth Post Office

A campaign has been launched to replenish Poppy Appeal funds that were stolen from Louth Post Office in Northgate earlier this week.

The collection tin was stolen from the counter at the Post Office in a suspected distraction theft on Wednesday morning (November 7), despite being secured with string and a cable tie. It is not known how much cash was stolen.

The Post Office in Northgate, Louth.

Hannah Watkins, assistant manager at the branch, branded the thief a “low life” and said she could not believe someone would commit such an “upsetting” crime - especially when the funds were being raised in aid of a charity such as the Royal British Legion.

Assistant cashier Lucy Bexon added that she was left “angry and upset” after finding out about the “heartbreaking” incident.

Today (Friday), the Mayor of Louth’s Serjeant, Glenn Darnell, described the theft as a “depraved and despicable” crime.

He is asking members of the public to support his appeal - with the approval of the local branch of the Royal British Legion - to replenish the stolen funds by visiting the Post Office at 25B Northgate and making a donation to the Poppy Appeal.

All funds raised are currently being collected safely behind the counter, with cash being handled by a member of staff.

Mr Darnell has pledged to donate £10 to the new collection, and this has been matched by Brian Rook from the Royal British Legion.

The two men hope the local community will join in by making their own donations at the Post Office in the coming days.

• If you have any information about the theft, or saw anything suspicious between 9am-11.45am on Wednesday, call the police on 101.