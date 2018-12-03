Popular Louth butchers confirms closure

The owner of Jacksons Butchers has confirmed ‘with deep regret’ that the business will close down this weekend (Saturday December 8).

Today (Monday), owner and managing director Richard Nightingale confirmed: “It is with deep regret that Jacksons Butchers (Louth) Ltd Will close its doors on Saturday December 8.

“This is a decision that the directors have made with much sadness, and once all other options have been exhausted.

“More than ever, trading is becoming harder each year as supermarkets, online and door to door delivery services seem to be growing stronger by the day.

“We would also like to wish all of Louth Independent Traders the best for the future, and can’t stress enough how we need to ‘keep it local’ for the town if Louth is to ever move forward.

“We would also like to thank all our loyal customers and our staff. Your support has meant so much, and the touching messages have really been amazing to receive. We are sorry that this has had to be at such short notice.

“So please, come and join us in our last week. Limited stock will be available but we hope to trade as usual until December 8.

“However, please note, this does not affect The Lincs Hog Roaster, and bookings are to be honoured and are still being taken as this is a separate business to Jackson Butchers (Louth) Ltd.

“Once again, thank you for your custom, best wishes and support - it has meant so much to us all.

“The company has now been handed over to Forbes Burton business consultants. Please direct any further enquiries to Forbes Burton on 01472 254914 or email.”

Visit www.facebook.com/jacksonsbutcherslouth for further information.