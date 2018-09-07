Popular Louth charity fundraiser aims to take step back

A well-known Marie Curie charity volunteer is looking to step down from her role as the daffodil co-ordinator, after almost 25 years of service.

Paula Bruntlett, 74 from Louth, has worked for Marie Curie Lincolnshire for over two decades, raising over £300,000 to help patients.

Charlotte Jackson, Fundraising Manager for East Midlands, said: “Paula has been a highly valued volunteer and a friend to many while she has volunteered for Marie Curie”

“Not only has she made an impact on the local community she worked with but our service users and their families as well. Paula has always been a very selfless person, who was always willing to go the extra mile to help others, which made her a great volunteer. We cannot thank her enough for all her dedication.”

Paula is looking to slowly ease herself out from volunteering and looking for someone to step into her shoes to ‘learn the ropes’ of the daffodil appeal.

Paula said: “I have really enjoyed working for Marie Curie over the years, I have met so many different people and I will miss working with all my helpers, but I am also very much looking forward to having some more free time.

“I originally set myself a target of raising £10,000 which was achieved in the first year, so I promised to raise £50,000 instead and what look happened”.

Paula continued: “My fear with stepping down is that all of my and my helpers hard work will be lost overnight so it would be wonderful to have someone who can learn the ropes alongside me.

“Volunteering for Marie Curie is an honour and something everyone should try. The nurses do a great job and for them to do their job we need to keep up fundraising”.

Marie Curie Lincolnshire provides support and care during terminal illnesses at home for patients and families, offering specialist care to over 2,500 people across Lincolnshire.

If you would like to volunteer, call Lauren Alexander on 07525801531 or email lauren.alexander@mariecurie.org.uk.