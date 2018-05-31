Popular Louth steakhouse launches new menu

An award-winning steak restaurant is hoping to woo a few extra customers this summer following the launch of their new menu last week.

The Ranch Steakhouse & Grill, in Queen Street, unveiled the delicious new selection last Tuesday - with all sections of the menu welcoming new dishes, while retaining all of the old favourites.

The Ranch Steakhouse & Grill

Owner, Oliver Crossland, said: “This menu was about expanding our range of dishes as well as improving dishes that have been on our menu from the start.

“Our beef short ribs and huge T-Bone steak are definitely new signature dishes for us, alongside our new southern fried chicken burgers.

“We’ve seen a great reaction to adding salads and more vegan options, helping us truly offer something for all of our customers.

“With every menu we’ve launched, we always bring our A-game and step it up, not only to meet customers’ expectations but excel them.”

The Ranch opened in 2012, and re-opened in 2015 after suffering a serious fire.

The restaurant won an East Lindsey Business Award last year, and regularly receives TripAdvisor’s ‘Certificate of Excellence’ award.