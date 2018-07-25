Popular Mablethorpe Marathon event cancelled

The Real Events Company who were set to organise the running of the annual Mablethorpe Marathon event later this year has announced the event has now been cancelled.

In a statement on their website, it read: “It is with great regret that we have had to make the decision to cancel the Mablethorpe Run Events due to take place on October 21, 2018.

Organisers say their decision is down to a number of factors, which include: • The number of runners entering the race and the financial impact that will have.

• Ever increasing costs of delivering such an event.

The statement also said: “We have forecasted the event would be running with a considerable financial shortfall which would not only mean that it would not be sustainable, but also we would not be able to give money to charities as we had agreed with the previous organisers.

“We apologise to those of you who have trained for this event in mind, and wish you success in finding an alternative event.”

Organisers say refunds will be made in the next five days by their ticketing company.

The marathon also did not run in 2017, due to previous ill health from event organisers - who were a small, dedicated band of volunteers.

2016 was the last time the marathon events were held during its special 10th anniversary year.

Runners could take part in a full marathon, half marathon, or 5K run - with the event attracting hundreds of runners from all across the country.

The event was always known as ‘The Friendly One’, due to the success of its previous event running.

