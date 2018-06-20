Popular UK DJ to kick off Illuminations event in Mablethorpe

One of the Mablethorpe’s most popular annual events will this year include a performance from one of the UK’s most talented DJs.

This year’s Illuminations event is set to take place on Saturday, July 28 and will be one not to miss.

Inset: Popular UK DJ Chad Jackson is this year's star of the show.

To mark the switching on of the resorts’ lights for the summer of 2018, DJ, producer and past DJ Mixing Champion, Chad Jackson will be a star of the show.

Chad said he is really looking foward to coming to Mablethorpe. He told the Leader: “I love illumination events, as they are such a quintessentially British thing and there will certainly be lots of good music for everyone in Mablethorpe for dancing.”

Chad, who was a resident DJ at the legendary Hacienda Club in Manchester, will be performing on stage on July 28, between 6-8pm, on the Central Promenade – during which the illuminations will be seen for the first time.

A regular on the British events scene, Chad was one of the architects of the newly emerging House music scene, and in the past was a key influencer in making DJ mixing popular, showcasing his eclectic taste with material from the likes of the Beastie Boys, Deelite and even Prince.

Main event organiser of the Illuminations, Katie-Louise Green, is promising a great evening for all the family.

She said:“I always enjoy the atmosphere the Illuminations event brings to Mablethorpe, with families chilling on the promenade, and children playing and dancing on the beach. We know how much our audiences love a variety of music to party away the evening too, and so we have been inspired to bring two very talented DJ artists to the event.

“We’ve also got in store some fabulous street theatre acts to add that extra wow factor. The event is completely free and will end with a fabulous firework display.”