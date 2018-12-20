Presents, cash and jewellery stolen in North Thoresby

This afternoon (Thursday) has seen yet another report of a dwelling burglary in our area - this time in North Thoresby.

The occupants left the address in Fen Lane at around 10.45am this morning and the burglary was discovered on their return at 1.45pm.

Entry was gained by forcing the bottom PVC panel on the rear door.

Christmas presents, cash and jewellery have been targeted and removed by the burglars.

If you were in the area around that time and saw anything suspicious, or if you live nearby and have CCTV, then you should contact Lincolnshire Police on 101 and quote incident number 239 of December 20.

PC Richard Precious, Community Beat Manager for Louth Rural and The Wolds, said: “ Premises are being targeted primarily when the occupants are away from their address, and vulnerable areas of the address are being identified to gain entry. These are areas generally at the rear of the property that are either not overlooked or secluded from view or both. Items being taken are cash and jewellery in the main.

“Offences have occurred over a fairly wide time scale as occupants have been away, but where we are able to be more specific there appears to be a concentration of offences occurring on a Friday through to Sunday and in the afternoon to early-mid evening.

“Therefore please be aware and extra vigilant of any suspicious activity in your area and if you see anything that looks out of place, or have been visited by cold-calling tradesmen/women for example and you think it’s unusual report it immediately on 101.

“You will never be wasting our time, and we need to know!”

PC Precious added: “Extra patrols have been organised and will be carried out but we need your help too, to be in the right areas.

“I also need to underline once again the importance of ‘target hardening’ yourselves. Wherever possible, please consider improving home security and make yourselves less desirable to those committing crime in our area.

“If you need any help or advice with this please call us and we can come to you and conduct a home safety survey and look at ways in which you can better secure your home.

“Please remain in a heightened state or awareness and report suspicious incidents immediately.”