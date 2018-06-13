Public invited to learn about bringing Syrian refugees to Louth

The ‘Louth Churches for Refugees’ group is inviting members of the public to learn more about their plans to bring Syrian refugees for resettlement and integration in the town.

The community sponsorship launch will take place at Louth Methodist Church next Tuesday (June 19) from 7pm.

This takes place during the national ‘Refugee Week’ (June 18-24), and one day before ‘World Refugee Day’ on June 20.

A Louth Churches for Refugees spokesman said: “Come and find out about resettling a Syrian family in Louth through the Home Office Community Sponsorship scheme and how we hope to achieve it.

“Have your say, and share your support or concerns. Guest speakers will be bringing to us their experience of sponsorship elsewhere in the country and be telling us why we should absolutely be doing this!

“We are keen to welcome the people of Louth and the surrounding area to learn more about this project and why we are working so hard to resettle a vulnerable family among us.”

The guest speakers will be Dr Russell Rook from ‘Reset’ and Pastor Stuart Keir from the ‘Church Response for Refugees’.

The event is free to attend, and refreshments will be available on the night.

• On Saturday (June 16), a free walking event will take place in Louth to give participants the chance ‘to experience what it might be like to be a refugee walking through the Lincolnshire Wolds’, with 5 mile, 15 mile and 30 miles walks available.

The walks will depart from Louth Methodist Church in Nichol Hill, with registration from 8.30am and departure at 9am.