Pupils dress up to mark ‘World Book Day’ 2019

Children and teachers alike celebrated World Book Day last week (March 7) with some quirky costumes - and a few other inventive ideas!

Every pupil and staff member at North Somercotes CE Primary School got into the spirit of the day, with an impressive array of literary costumes.

Meanwhile, the children and staff of Sutton on Sea Community Primary School dressed up as their favourite book character, and the youngsters were asked to dress up a potato as a book character - and everyone made sure to ‘chip in’ with their creative contributions!

Over at North Thoresby Primary Academy, the school decided to ask their pupils to make a ‘book in a box’.

Class teacher Anita Dodge said: “Just look at these entries! The overall winners were Aliens Love Underpants’ The Tiger who Came to Tea, and Harry Potter.”

Ms Dodge added: “We are also taking part in the ‘Readathon’ sponsored book read, which raises funds for new books and storytellers for local children’s hospitals. (www.readforgood.org).

“We are also creating a community library in our reception area, and we are welcoming donations of any genre of books for this.”

Many pupils at Theddlethorpe Primary Academy pupils decided on a witches and wizards theme. Meanwhile, Kidgate Primary Academy’s theme for World Book Day was ‘snuggle up with a book’, so pupils took along their favourite books - and went to school in their pyjamas!

There were also some fantastic costumes worn by pupils at Lacey Gardens Junior Academy to mark the occasion.

