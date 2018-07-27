Pupils from North Cockerington Primary give away shoes

Students who attend North Cockerington CofE Primary School ended their school term by donating pairs of shoes to be given to children who have none.

Following the success of taking part in the scheme last year, this is the second year the school has taken part in donating to the Sal’s Shoe Project - a small charity which delivers shoes to vulnerable children across the world for youngsters to be able to walk to school safely.

These other youngsters are all smiles before handing over their donated shoes to Sal's Shoe Project.

Clare Pennell and Helen Lord from the Friends of School Association, (FOSA), said they make-up a letter which goes home to the parents, explaining to the children where these shoes go and who they are for.

Around 100 shoes have been collected from this one school alone and will be sent off to the charity this week.

Ms Pennell said: “The children have been really generous again this year, and we thank them all for their kind donations - some of the children even gave us two pairs each to give to the charity.

“It really is a great cause that we are very happy to support.”

To find out more on Sal’s Shoe Project, visit: http://www.salsshoes.com.