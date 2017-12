Pupils from Theddlethorpe Academy have ensured a better Christmas for less fortunate children after filling 30 shoeboxes with gifts for the Samaritans’ Purse Operation Christmas Child.

Mandy White, Theddlethorpe Academy Principal, said: “The children took real delight in helping to bring some happiness to children who are less fortunate than themselves this Christmas.

“They put their heart and soul into this project and we are very proud of them all.”